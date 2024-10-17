Left Menu

Russia Moves to Ban Child-Free Propaganda

Russia's parliament pushes forward with laws banning 'propaganda' that discourages having children, receiving overwhelming support from the Duma. Led by Vyacheslav Volodin, the legislation forms part of a national strategy to protect traditional values amidst declining birth rates and ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Fines will be imposed for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:10 IST
Russia Moves to Ban Child-Free Propaganda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Russia, new legislation aimed at banning 'propaganda' that discourages childbirth has moved forward, securing extensive backing in the lower house of parliament, the Duma.

The initiative, supported by Parliamentary Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, aligns with a broader national strategy to uphold traditional values amidst dwindling birth rates and rising mortality figures exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Fines are set for those breaking the law, yet Volodin insists the decision regarding motherhood remains personal and should be free of external pressure and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024