Russia Moves to Ban Child-Free Propaganda
Russia's parliament pushes forward with laws banning 'propaganda' that discourages having children, receiving overwhelming support from the Duma. Led by Vyacheslav Volodin, the legislation forms part of a national strategy to protect traditional values amidst declining birth rates and ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Fines will be imposed for violations.
17-10-2024
In Russia, new legislation aimed at banning 'propaganda' that discourages childbirth has moved forward, securing extensive backing in the lower house of parliament, the Duma.
The initiative, supported by Parliamentary Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, aligns with a broader national strategy to uphold traditional values amidst dwindling birth rates and rising mortality figures exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.
Fines are set for those breaking the law, yet Volodin insists the decision regarding motherhood remains personal and should be free of external pressure and influence.
