In Russia, new legislation aimed at banning 'propaganda' that discourages childbirth has moved forward, securing extensive backing in the lower house of parliament, the Duma.

The initiative, supported by Parliamentary Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, aligns with a broader national strategy to uphold traditional values amidst dwindling birth rates and rising mortality figures exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Fines are set for those breaking the law, yet Volodin insists the decision regarding motherhood remains personal and should be free of external pressure and influence.

