Violence in Bahraich: Arrests Made in Murder Case After Dramatic Encounter
Five suspects in a man's murder that incited violence in Bahraich were arrested following an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police. Accused tried to escape to Nepal but were caught, with two sustaining gunshot injuries. The incident has sparked political criticism of state law and order.
In a significant development, five suspects linked to a man's murder which sparked violence in Bahraich, have been apprehended after a police encounter, according to Uttar Pradesh Police officials.
The suspects, allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal, were intercepted, resulting in a gunfire exchange leaving two injured. The police have identified the accused and recovered the murder weapon, amid claims of deteriorating law and order in the state, as highlighted by political opposition.
The Samajwadi Party raised concerns over rampant crime, questioning the pattern of violence in Uttar Pradesh, while others highlighted grievances of crime incidents near political figures' residences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
