Russia Warns Israel Against Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Russia has issued a cautionary statement to Israel against any potential attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, as reported by the state news agency TASS. The precise manner in which Moscow communicated this warning remains unclear.

The warning follows heightened tension after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on October 1. This has led to speculation that Israel might launch a retaliatory strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, a move it has previously threatened.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office emphasized that while Israel acknowledges the advice of the United States, it will ultimately act in accordance with its own national interests. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow maintains constant communication with Iran, regardless of the region's tense atmosphere.

