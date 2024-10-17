Left Menu

Russia Warns Israel Against Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Russia has issued a warning to Israel against launching strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, as tensions rise following Iran's missile attack on Oct. 1. Despite US guidance, Israel asserts its actions will prioritize national interests, sparking geopolitical concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:29 IST
Russia Warns Israel Against Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has issued a cautionary statement to Israel against any potential attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, as reported by the state news agency TASS. The precise manner in which Moscow communicated this warning remains unclear.

The warning follows heightened tension after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on October 1. This has led to speculation that Israel might launch a retaliatory strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, a move it has previously threatened.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office emphasized that while Israel acknowledges the advice of the United States, it will ultimately act in accordance with its own national interests. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow maintains constant communication with Iran, regardless of the region's tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024