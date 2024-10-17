Billionaire Arnault Eyes Paris FC With Red Bull Partnership

French billionaire Bernard Arnault, in collaboration with energy drink titan Red Bull, is in exclusive discussions to acquire Paris FC, a second-tier football club, according to the Arnault family office.

This development follows closely on the heels of LVMH's securing of a decade-long sponsorship with Formula One, suggesting a robust financial injection and significant sporting expertise to the French club.

Paris FC, currently overshadowed by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain, stands to gain considerable advantage and visibility from this anticipated acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)