Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Near Greece

Search efforts continued in the Mediterranean Sea near Greece following the sinking of a migrant boat that had set off from Libya. The vessel was carrying 100 people aiming to reach Europe, the Greek Coast Guard reported.

Authorities recovered the body of one man and successfully rescued 97 others, with the surviving group, including 85 men, two women, and 10 minors, transported to Crete. Among them, a woman was hospitalized for treatment, while two men were detained on smuggling charges.

The latest incident highlights the perilous routes taken by migrants fleeing conflict and hardship to reach the EU. Over 42,000 migrants have arrived in Greece this year alone, with the majority reaching the Greek islands by sea.

