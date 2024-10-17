Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Death Sentence: Justice Prevails

The Supreme Court overturned a death sentence for Vishwajeet Kerba Masaklar, acquitting him of charges related to the murder of his family. The court emphasized that conviction cannot rest on suspicion and highlighted questionable evidence such as delayed witness testimonies and issues with the alleged murder weapon.

Updated: 17-10-2024 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has acquitted Vishwajeet Kerba Masaklar, a death row prisoner accused of murdering his family, including his toddler daughter, citing insufficient evidence and dismissing conviction based solely on suspicion.

The bench, led by Justices B R Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra, and K V Viswanathan, scrutinized the testimony of a neighbor who claimed to have witnessed family quarrels, noting a significant delay and lack of corroboration in the statement. This led to the dismissal of the death penalty verdict from earlier trial and high court rulings.

The court also cast doubts on the recovery of the alleged murder weapon and the motive suggested by the prosecution, ultimately deciding that the presented evidence didn't meet the required standard of proof. This ruling underscores the principle that an accused is innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

