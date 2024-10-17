Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A: Assam Accord's Citizenship Debate

The Supreme Court recently upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, a crucial component of the 1985 Assam Accord. This decision reaffirms the provision that addresses the citizenship status of individuals who migrated to Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud stated the influx of migrants in Assam was significantly higher compared to other Indian states. This ruling has stirred up mixed reactions within the state, with some groups welcoming it while others express concern over possible negative ramifications on Assam's demographic and resources.

The Assam Accord, ratified during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, essentially mandates that those entering Assam after March 25, 1971, must be deported. The Supreme Court's decision to uphold this provision has sparked further debate over immigration policies and their long-standing socio-economic impacts in the region.

