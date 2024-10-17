Left Menu

Tragic Ends: A Love Story in Uniform

An army captain and her lieutenant husband tragically ended their lives within hours of each other. Captain Renu Tanwar was found hanging in Delhi, shortly after learning of her husband Flight Lieutenant Deen Dayal Deep's suicide in Agra. Both left notes attributing blame to no one.

In a heart-wrenching event, an army captain was discovered hanging from the ceiling of the officers' mess in Delhi Cantt. The incident occurred mere hours after her lieutenant husband, stationed at Agra Air Force station, also took his own life, police disclosed Thursday.

Captain Renu Tanwar, affiliated with the Military Nursing Service in Agra, was found in her quarters on Tuesday. A note left at the scene expressed no blame for her death, authorities reported. Tanwar was in Delhi attending to her mother's medical treatment at AIIMS when she learned of her husband's suicide.

The husband, Flight Lieutenant Deen Dayal Deep, was located deceased by colleagues in Agra. A suicide note revealed Tanwar's wish to be cremated beside her husband. Both families, originating from Rajasthan and Bihar respectively, had united in marriage last year. Their loss underscores the pressures faced by military personnel.

