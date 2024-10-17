Left Menu

Sri Lankan National Arrested at Sonauli Border

A Sri Lankan national, Dilip Sampath Rajappa, was arrested at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj for attempting to enter India illegally. He did not have a valid Indian visa. He was traveling from Nepal to India with a Sri Lankan passport. The Intelligence Bureau has been alerted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:34 IST
Sri Lankan National Arrested at Sonauli Border
Sri Lankan national
  • Country:
  • India

A Sri Lankan national was apprehended on Thursday as he allegedly attempted to cross into India illegally at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj.

Dilip Sampath Rajappa was detained during a routine immigration check when officials found he lacked a valid Indian visa or any necessary documents, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh.

Rajappa was traveling from Nepal to India using a Sri Lankan passport. A case has been filed against him, and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, the officer noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024