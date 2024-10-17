Sri Lankan National Arrested at Sonauli Border

A Sri Lankan national was apprehended on Thursday as he allegedly attempted to cross into India illegally at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj.

Dilip Sampath Rajappa was detained during a routine immigration check when officials found he lacked a valid Indian visa or any necessary documents, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh.

Rajappa was traveling from Nepal to India using a Sri Lankan passport. A case has been filed against him, and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, the officer noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)