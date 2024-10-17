Sri Lankan National Arrested at Sonauli Border
A Sri Lankan national, Dilip Sampath Rajappa, was arrested at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj for attempting to enter India illegally. He did not have a valid Indian visa. He was traveling from Nepal to India with a Sri Lankan passport. The Intelligence Bureau has been alerted.
A Sri Lankan national was apprehended on Thursday as he allegedly attempted to cross into India illegally at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj.
Dilip Sampath Rajappa was detained during a routine immigration check when officials found he lacked a valid Indian visa or any necessary documents, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh.
Rajappa was traveling from Nepal to India using a Sri Lankan passport. A case has been filed against him, and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, the officer noted.
