Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Rishikesh

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a stern warning to the Dehradun district magistrate, condemning his actions in an alleged illegal mining case in Rishikesh. The tribunal accuses the DM of failing to adhere to its orders, and warns of potential criminal repercussions.

Instead of conducting a site visit personally, the DM delegated the task to the deputy collector, a move labeled unauthorized by NGT. The tribunal expressed concern over illegal mining activities reportedly carried out by contractor Akash Jain under the guise of silt removal, damaging the Ganga riverbed across several ghats in Rishikesh.

In response, the NGT has instituted a ban on further mining in the area and sought replies from involved parties, including local authorities and Jain. The matter is slated for further hearings on November 21.

