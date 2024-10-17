Left Menu

Bangladesh Tribunal Orders Sheikh Hasina's Arrest Amid Unrest Controversy

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of involvement in mass killings during major protests. The unrest initiated as a movement against job quotas and led to the deaths of over 700 people. Hasina, currently in India, faces multiple allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:43 IST
Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently staying in India, over alleged involvement in mass killings during violent protests earlier this year.

The demonstrations, initiated by students against public sector job quotas, escalated into deadly unrest, claiming over 700 lives and leaving numerous injured, marking some of the worst violence since independence in 1971. Hasina fled to India on August 5, while an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took control.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar, considered prosecutors' requests to arrest 50 individuals, including Hasina. Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam emphasized the need for arrests to enable a thorough investigation. The court ordered Hasina's arrest and her return by November 18. Meanwhile, Awami League officials remained unavailable for comment, and Hasina's son defended her innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

