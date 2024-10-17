Left Menu

Cuba Denounces US Inaction in Embassy Attack Investigation

Cuba criticizes the United States for a lackluster investigation into the 2023 Molotov cocktail attack on its Washington, D.C. embassy, highlighting strained diplomatic ties and U.S.'s refusal to label it a 'terrorist attack'. Cuba suggests the U.S. is hypocritical and calls for more decisive action.

Late Wednesday, Cuba accused the United States of conducting a half-hearted investigation into a 2023 attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C., further exacerbating tensions between the two nations.

The incident involved a man throwing Molotov cocktails at the embassy before fleeing. Although damage was minimal, Cuban officials, led by deputy director Johana Tablada, expressed frustration over the slow investigative progress, claiming it violated U.S. law and diplomatic protection obligations.

The U.S. condemned the attack, maintaining its commitment to diplomatic security, but refused to classify it as a 'terrorist attack', despite Cuba's insistence. This incident reflects ongoing diplomatic strains, which deteriorated post-Obama's administration, despite renewed relations previously established.

