Tragic Case of Antemortem Burns in Krishnagar Raises Questions

In a developing case from Krishnagar, West Bengal, a preliminary autopsy report has revealed that a young woman sustained antemortem burns with no chemicals involved, as confirmed by a senior official on Thursday.

The investigative process, now handed to a newly formed Special Investigating Team, aims to determine the cause of death amidst conflicting initial reports and allegations.

The circumstantial evidence, relationship dynamics, and findings of forensic experts are under scrutiny as authorities delve deeper into the tragic circumstances surrounding this complex case.

(With inputs from agencies.)