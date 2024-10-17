Tragic Case of Antemortem Burns in Krishnagar Raises Questions
The preliminary autopsy report of a deceased woman from Krishnagar, West Bengal, indicated antemortem burns without chemical involvement. The case is under investigation by a Special Investigating Team, assisted by the state CID, to uncover potential suicide or foul play.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a developing case from Krishnagar, West Bengal, a preliminary autopsy report has revealed that a young woman sustained antemortem burns with no chemicals involved, as confirmed by a senior official on Thursday.
The investigative process, now handed to a newly formed Special Investigating Team, aims to determine the cause of death amidst conflicting initial reports and allegations.
The circumstantial evidence, relationship dynamics, and findings of forensic experts are under scrutiny as authorities delve deeper into the tragic circumstances surrounding this complex case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Family of Four Found Dead in Nagpur: Suspected Suicide Due to Fraud Arrest Stress
Tragedy in Mumbai: Teen's Battle with Depression Ends in Suicide
Supreme Court Clarifies Legal Principles in Abetment of Suicide Cases
Campus Crisis: Fourth PhD Student Suicide at IIT Kanpur in a Year
Security Forces Thwart Suicide Attack in Balochistan, Two Terrorists Kill