Tragic Case of Antemortem Burns in Krishnagar Raises Questions

The preliminary autopsy report of a deceased woman from Krishnagar, West Bengal, indicated antemortem burns without chemical involvement. The case is under investigation by a Special Investigating Team, assisted by the state CID, to uncover potential suicide or foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing case from Krishnagar, West Bengal, a preliminary autopsy report has revealed that a young woman sustained antemortem burns with no chemicals involved, as confirmed by a senior official on Thursday.

The investigative process, now handed to a newly formed Special Investigating Team, aims to determine the cause of death amidst conflicting initial reports and allegations.

The circumstantial evidence, relationship dynamics, and findings of forensic experts are under scrutiny as authorities delve deeper into the tragic circumstances surrounding this complex case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

