Tensions Persist in Chamoli After Communal Clash

For the third consecutive day, prohibitory orders remained in effect in Gauchar and Karnaprayag of Chamoli district following a violent clash. The incident, which began with a parking argument between two youths, escalated, injuring Kailash Bisht seriously.

As tensions rose, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace. Local Muslim-owned shops remained shut, reflecting the area's unrest.

Police have registered a case against 70-80 unidentified individuals under various sections of the BNS, including rioting. Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar stated that police action is impartial and committed to not sparing the accused. Earlier arrests included Shadab Ahmad, Usman, Asif, and Sarik, who were granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)