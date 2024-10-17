Left Menu

Tensions Persist in Chamoli After Communal Clash

Prohibitory orders continue in Gauchar and Karnaprayag districts following a communal clash over a parking dispute. Shops remained closed, and a case was registered against unidentified individuals. Four arrested individuals were released on bail, while police assure impartial action.

For the third consecutive day, prohibitory orders remained in effect in Gauchar and Karnaprayag of Chamoli district following a violent clash. The incident, which began with a parking argument between two youths, escalated, injuring Kailash Bisht seriously.

As tensions rose, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace. Local Muslim-owned shops remained shut, reflecting the area's unrest.

Police have registered a case against 70-80 unidentified individuals under various sections of the BNS, including rioting. Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar stated that police action is impartial and committed to not sparing the accused. Earlier arrests included Shadab Ahmad, Usman, Asif, and Sarik, who were granted bail.

