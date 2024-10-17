Gurugram Police Seize Truck Loaded with Camel Meat
Gurugram police arrested a man named Shahid for transporting 4 quintals of camel meat in a pickup truck. The arrest followed a tip-off received by the cow protection team, leading to a checkpoint at Subhash Chowk. Shahid, from Nuh district, is currently being interrogated.
In a significant crackdown, Gurugram police on Thursday arrested a man in possession of 4 quintals of camel meat. Law enforcement officers intercepted the vehicle carrying the illicit cargo during a routine check.
The suspect, Shahid, was detained while transporting the meat in a pickup truck on Wednesday evening. The police had been tipped off by their cow protection team about the transport of camel meat, which was reportedly destined for sale in Delhi and nearby regions.
The vigilant efforts of the cow protection team, in cooperation with local police, led to the setup of a checkpoint at Subhash Chowk. There, they intercepted the vehicle and identified Shahid as a resident of Nuh district's Ghasera village. Both the vehicle and meat have been seized while Shahid is being questioned by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
