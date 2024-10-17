Demise of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Marks Turning Point in Gaza Conflict

Yahya Sinwar, a prominent leader of Hamas and mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attack leading to the Gaza war, was confirmed killed by Israeli forces in a significant military success, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

The operation in Gaza, where Israeli forces identified Sinwar's body through DNA verification, marks a potential strategic shift, potentially paving the way for hostage release and altering the balance of power in the region.

Sinwar, known for his militant leadership, was reportedly hiding in Hamas' tunnel networks. While his death represents a victory for Israel, it could also heighten tensions across the Middle East, with prospects of further conflict expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)