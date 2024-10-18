Left Menu

Famine Threat Looms Over Gaza Amid Military Tensions

The Gaza Strip faces severe food insecurity due to Israeli military actions. The region's nutritional crisis affected around 1.84 million people. Increased hostilities risk worsening conditions and hindering humanitarian aid access, raising fears of famine. The UN urges urgency to open crossing points and restore law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:00 IST
Famine Threat Looms Over Gaza Amid Military Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Strip is teetering on the edge of famine, compounded by ongoing Israeli military operations. A global monitoring organization reported emergency hunger levels threatening approximately 1.84 million people. With 133,000 individuals facing catastrophic conditions, the situation is dire, despite a slight improvement since June.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk labeled the crisis 'beyond terrifying,' attributing it to decisions by Israeli authorities. He urged immediate action, highlighting that constructing starvation warfare methods equates to a war crime. Humanitarian assistance remains restricted, with access diminishing since September.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, echoed concerns, insisting that crossing points be opened. Meanwhile, the United States monitors Israel to ensure its actions do not imply starvation policies. With children facing acute malnutrition and most residents displaced, the urgency for humanitarian aid becomes more pressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024