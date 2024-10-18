Famine Threat Looms Over Gaza Amid Military Tensions

The Gaza Strip is teetering on the edge of famine, compounded by ongoing Israeli military operations. A global monitoring organization reported emergency hunger levels threatening approximately 1.84 million people. With 133,000 individuals facing catastrophic conditions, the situation is dire, despite a slight improvement since June.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk labeled the crisis 'beyond terrifying,' attributing it to decisions by Israeli authorities. He urged immediate action, highlighting that constructing starvation warfare methods equates to a war crime. Humanitarian assistance remains restricted, with access diminishing since September.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, echoed concerns, insisting that crossing points be opened. Meanwhile, the United States monitors Israel to ensure its actions do not imply starvation policies. With children facing acute malnutrition and most residents displaced, the urgency for humanitarian aid becomes more pressing.

