Turning the Page: A New Path to Peace in Gaza

In a significant development, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described the killing of Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces as a decisive setback for Hamas.

Barrot, speaking to LCI television, characterized Hamas as a terrorist group that has committed anti-Semitic massacres and other violent acts, stressing that Sinwar's death marks a crucial turning point.

He reiterated the necessity of diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace and security for Israel and urged all parties to move forward along the path to peace in Gaza and the broader region.

