Turning the Page: A New Path to Peace in Gaza

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot highlights the impact of Yahya Sinwar's killing by Israeli forces on Hamas. Barrot emphasizes the need to pursue peace in Gaza, labeling Hamas a terrorist group responsible for atrocities. He advocates diplomacy as the long-term solution for regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:32 IST
In a significant development, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described the killing of Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces as a decisive setback for Hamas.

Barrot, speaking to LCI television, characterized Hamas as a terrorist group that has committed anti-Semitic massacres and other violent acts, stressing that Sinwar's death marks a crucial turning point.

He reiterated the necessity of diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace and security for Israel and urged all parties to move forward along the path to peace in Gaza and the broader region.

