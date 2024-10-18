Sanchez Calls for Open Europe Amid Migration Debate

During a European Council summit, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a compelling case for an open and prosperous Europe, countering calls from Italy and Germany for a more stringent migration policy. He voiced strong opposition to Italy's proposal of establishing migrant processing centers in third countries, suggesting that it would exacerbate current issues.

At a subsequent news conference, Sanchez emphasized the need for a coherent and humanitarian approach towards migration, arguing that it is a positive development necessary for supporting the pension systems of Europe's aging populations.

Sanchez advocated for Europe to collaborate more closely with countries of migration origin. He proposed that the European border agency extend its operations beyond European borders to manage migration in an orderly, secure, and balanced manner.

