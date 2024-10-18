Hezbollah's New Escalation in Israel Conflict

On Friday, Hezbollah declared a new and intensified phase in its conflict with Israel. The announcement signals a change in strategy by the Lebanese militant group.

According to Hezbollah, Israel has suffered military losses amounting to 55 deaths and more than 500 injuries among soldiers and officers since October 1.

This development marks a substantial escalation in hostilities, underscoring the ongoing tension in the region characterized by periodic confrontations between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)