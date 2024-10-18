Left Menu

Hezbollah's New Escalation in Israel Conflict

Lebanese Hezbollah announced an escalation in the ongoing conflict with Israel, claiming significant Israeli military casualties. According to the militant group, the conflict began on October 1 and has led to 55 Israeli deaths and over 500 wounded. The announcement marks a heightened phase in the confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-10-2024 03:13 IST
Hezbollah's New Escalation in Israel Conflict
On Friday, Hezbollah declared a new and intensified phase in its conflict with Israel. The announcement signals a change in strategy by the Lebanese militant group.

According to Hezbollah, Israel has suffered military losses amounting to 55 deaths and more than 500 injuries among soldiers and officers since October 1.

This development marks a substantial escalation in hostilities, underscoring the ongoing tension in the region characterized by periodic confrontations between the two sides.

