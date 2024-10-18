U.S. Charges Former Indian Spy in Sikh Leader Assassination Plot
The United States has charged Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence officer, with orchestrating a failed assassination plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. This indictment highlights complex geopolitical tensions as the U.S. demands accountability, further straining India’s diplomatic relations globally.
The United States has indicted Vikash Yadav, a former officer of India's Research and Analysis Wing, for allegedly directing a foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City. This charge escalates scrutiny of India's alleged international actions against Sikh separatists.
According to the FBI, Yadav and his associate, Nikhil Gupta, plotted to assassinate Pannun, a U.S.-Canadian citizen and vocal critic of the Indian government. With Gupta's arrest in Prague and subsequent extradition to the U.S., tensions between the U.S. and India are rising as more details emerge.
This case follows similar diplomatic strains with Canada, where Indian diplomats were expelled after the murder of another Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As Washington seeks accountability, both U.S.-India and Canada-India relations face heightened pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
