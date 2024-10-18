Kim Jong Un Declares South Korea as Hostile State Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has officially described South Korea as a foreign and hostile nation, according to reports from state media KCNA. The announcement was made alongside images of Kim at a command post examining a map labeled 'Seoul'.

This development follows North Korea's recent constitutional amendment asserting South Korea's 'hostile state' status, abandoning the objective of unification. Kim has increasingly accused South Korea of conspiring with the U.S. to destabilize his regime, resulting in the severance of road and rail connections with Seoul.

In response to these tensions, South Korean officials have issued a stern warning, stating that any harm to their citizens will result in the downfall of the North Korean regime. Observers suggest that Kim's rhetoric aims to mentally prepare North Korean troops and reflects a new defensive strategy.

