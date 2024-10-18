Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Declares South Korea as Hostile State Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has declared South Korea a foreign and hostile nation, dropping the unification goal, as tensions rise. He criticized Seoul’s alliance with Washington, leading to the cessation of road and rail links. South Korea warned any aggression would spell the end for the North Korean regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:03 IST
Kim Jong Un Declares South Korea as Hostile State Amid Rising Tensions
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has officially described South Korea as a foreign and hostile nation, according to reports from state media KCNA. The announcement was made alongside images of Kim at a command post examining a map labeled 'Seoul'.

This development follows North Korea's recent constitutional amendment asserting South Korea's 'hostile state' status, abandoning the objective of unification. Kim has increasingly accused South Korea of conspiring with the U.S. to destabilize his regime, resulting in the severance of road and rail connections with Seoul.

In response to these tensions, South Korean officials have issued a stern warning, stating that any harm to their citizens will result in the downfall of the North Korean regime. Observers suggest that Kim's rhetoric aims to mentally prepare North Korean troops and reflects a new defensive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024