Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A: A Landmark for Multicultural India

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which grants citizenship to Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam who arrived before March 25, 1971. This decision highlights India's commitment to its multicultural identity and addresses the challenges of illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent decision to uphold the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act marks a pivotal moment for India's legislative framework on immigration. This section provides Indian citizenship to immigrants from Bangladesh who settled in Assam before March 25, 1971.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Surya Kant, M M Sundresh, and Manoj Misra stressed the need for more stringent policies against illegal immigration. The ruling echoes India's commitment to maintaining its multicultural fabric and invites governmental attention to the migrant concerns that have long persisted in Assam.

The verdict, stemming from the historical context of the Assam Accord, remains a legislative instrument addressing the cultural and economic impacts of migration, aligning with the constitutional stipulations set forth for conferring citizenship based on cut-off dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

