Supreme Court Upholds Prohibition of Child Marriage Act

The Supreme Court confirmed on Friday that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be limited by personal laws, asserting that child marriages compromise the individual's freedom to choose a life partner. The verdict, delivered by a bench including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized the need for strict adherence to this law.

Besides affirming the supremacy of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act over personal laws, the bench outlined guidelines for its effective implementation. The emphasis is placed on preventing child marriages and safeguarding minors, with legal penalties to be deployed as a final measure.

The court pointed out present gaps within the Act, urging a tailored and community-centered preventive strategy. Successful enforcement, the bench stated, demands multi-sectoral collaboration as well as extensive training for law enforcement officers.

