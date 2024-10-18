Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Prohibition of Child Marriage Act

The Supreme Court stated that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act supersedes personal laws and aligns with the right to choose a partner freely. The bench highlighted gaps in the law and emphasized community-driven approaches and multi-sectoral coordination for effective prevention of child marriages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:29 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Prohibition of Child Marriage Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court confirmed on Friday that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be limited by personal laws, asserting that child marriages compromise the individual's freedom to choose a life partner. The verdict, delivered by a bench including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized the need for strict adherence to this law.

Besides affirming the supremacy of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act over personal laws, the bench outlined guidelines for its effective implementation. The emphasis is placed on preventing child marriages and safeguarding minors, with legal penalties to be deployed as a final measure.

The court pointed out present gaps within the Act, urging a tailored and community-centered preventive strategy. Successful enforcement, the bench stated, demands multi-sectoral collaboration as well as extensive training for law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024