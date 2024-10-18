Enforcement Directorate Probes Mysuru Development Authority Irregularities
The Enforcement Directorate investigated alleged money laundering and irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, implicating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family. No premises of Siddaramaiah or his family were raided. The investigation was based on a Lokayukta FIR highlighting illegal allotment allegations.
The Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation on Friday into a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family, and others, according to official sources.
Federal agency officials, accompanied by central paramilitary forces, conducted raids on the MUDA office in Mysuru and other locations. However, no premises belonging to the Chief Minister or his family were part of these operations, sources informed.
Weeks prior, the agency registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah and others, following a Lokayukta FIR. The report highlighted allegations concerning illegal allocation of 14 plots to Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA. Despite these allegations, the Chief Minister denied any misconduct, attributing the case to political motives by the opposition.
