Cheating Allegations Hit Union Minister's Family

Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against Gopal Joshi, brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and his sister Vijayalakshmi for allegedly cheating Sunita Chavan. Sunita claims they took money with a promise of an election ticket, which was not fulfilled. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against the brother and sister of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi following a serious cheating complaint lodged by the wife of a former JD(S) MLA.

According to police sources, Gopal Joshi and his sister Vijayalakshmi, along with Gopal's son Ajay Joshi, are named in the complaint filed by Sunita Chavan, wife of former Nagthana MLA Devavand Phool Singh Chavan, who lost in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Sunita Chavan alleged that Gopal had promised her a ticket to contest the May Lok Sabha elections in exchange for money paid in various instalments totaling Rs 2 crore. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner stated that the investigation into these serious allegations is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

