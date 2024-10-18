Cheating Allegations Hit Union Minister's Family
Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against Gopal Joshi, brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and his sister Vijayalakshmi for allegedly cheating Sunita Chavan. Sunita claims they took money with a promise of an election ticket, which was not fulfilled. An investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
The Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against the brother and sister of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi following a serious cheating complaint lodged by the wife of a former JD(S) MLA.
According to police sources, Gopal Joshi and his sister Vijayalakshmi, along with Gopal's son Ajay Joshi, are named in the complaint filed by Sunita Chavan, wife of former Nagthana MLA Devavand Phool Singh Chavan, who lost in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Sunita Chavan alleged that Gopal had promised her a ticket to contest the May Lok Sabha elections in exchange for money paid in various instalments totaling Rs 2 crore. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner stated that the investigation into these serious allegations is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Health Minister Accuses Union Minister of Irresponsibility Amid MUDA Scam Allegations
India Strengthens Ties: Union Minister Marks Historic Visit to Mexico
People gave mandate to BJP on Modi government's policies, achievements and work: Union minister ML Khattar on Haryana poll result.
Cabinet approves supply of fortified rice under welfare schemes till Dec 2028 at cost of Rs 17,082 cr: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves DA hike of 3 percentage points for central govt employees, effective July 1, 2024: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.