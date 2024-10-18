Cheating Allegations Hit Union Minister's Family

The Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against the brother and sister of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi following a serious cheating complaint lodged by the wife of a former JD(S) MLA.

According to police sources, Gopal Joshi and his sister Vijayalakshmi, along with Gopal's son Ajay Joshi, are named in the complaint filed by Sunita Chavan, wife of former Nagthana MLA Devavand Phool Singh Chavan, who lost in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Sunita Chavan alleged that Gopal had promised her a ticket to contest the May Lok Sabha elections in exchange for money paid in various instalments totaling Rs 2 crore. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner stated that the investigation into these serious allegations is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)