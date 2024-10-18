ED Probes Alleged MUDA Irregularities Involving Karnataka CM
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family. Searches are underway at various locations, but not at the CM's premises, as part of a money laundering probe linked to a Lokayukta FIR and irregular site allotments.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family, and other parties have reportedly been implicated, sources disclosed.
Official sources confirmed that ED officials, escorted by central paramilitary forces, have been conducting raids at the MUDA office in Mysuru and additional locations. However, the raids do not include the premises of the Chief Minister or his family.
Mysuru Urban Development Authority Secretary Prasanna Kumar stated his office is cooperating with the probe. He noted that the ED has yet to request specific information and is gathering details on MUDA's operations. The investigation stems from a Lokayukta FIR involving site allotments to Siddaramaiah’s wife, raising serious integrity questions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
