Rights Groups Urge Thailand to Halt Activist's Extradition

On Friday, numerous rights groups appealed to Thailand's prime minister for the release of Vietnamese activist Y Quynh Bdap. The activist, who has United Nations refugee status, faces a potential extradition to Vietnam, where he could be tortured under terrorism accusations.

Bdap was detained by Thai authorities in June after an arrest warrant from Vietnam. Bdap is the co-founder of the Montagnards Stand for Justice group. Despite being convicted of terrorism in absentia, rights organizations claim his charges are politically driven. They urge for his protection against human rights violations.

The court's ruling on his extradition is under appeal. Amnesty International, among others, has cited the inconsistency in trial fairness and urged Thailand to honor its new Human Rights Council position by granting Bdap protection and enabling resettlement with his family in a safe third country.

(With inputs from agencies.)