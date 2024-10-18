Left Menu

Amid Conflict, Lebanon Resists Iranian Intervention over Border Resolution

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister rejected Iranian interference in implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, a directive meant to keep peace in southern Lebanon. Iran had offered to negotiate with France on the resolution aimed at preventing armed presence near the Israel border. Israeli and U.N. tensions persist over the peacekeeping mission's effectiveness.

Updated: 18-10-2024 13:53 IST
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister announced on Friday his firm rejection of Iranian involvement in Lebanese affairs. This statement comes after the Iranian parliament speaker suggested Tehran was willing to negotiate with France regarding the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, a directive concerning southern Lebanon.

Adopted in 2006, U.N. Resolution 1701 mandates that southern Lebanon be free of weapons or troops other than those from the Lebanese state, a move designed to maintain peace along the Israeli-Lebanese border. An interview published on Thursday featured comments from Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, which prompted rebuke from Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The United Nations Security Council has authorised UNIFIL, a peacekeeping mission, to assist Lebanese forces but it faces criticism, particularly from Israel, over its effectiveness in the region. With ongoing disputes between Israel and Hezbollah, tensions remain high along the border, highlighting the necessity of U.N. involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

