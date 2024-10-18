Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Amid Trial Delays

AAP leader Satyendar Jain was granted bail by a Delhi court due to delays in his trial and lengthy incarceration. Jain, facing money laundering charges, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022. Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted the trial's extended duration, granting bail on certain conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:26 IST
  • India

In a significant legal development, AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by a Delhi court. The decision came amid ongoing delays in the trial and Jain's prolonged detention.

Jain was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering money through multiple companies. He has been held in judicial custody since then.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the substantial delay and Jain's 18-month incarceration, suggesting these factors made him eligible for bail. The court issued bail with conditions, requiring a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

