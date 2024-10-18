Court Grants Bail to AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Amid Trial Delays

In a significant legal development, AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by a Delhi court. The decision came amid ongoing delays in the trial and Jain's prolonged detention.

Jain was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering money through multiple companies. He has been held in judicial custody since then.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the substantial delay and Jain's 18-month incarceration, suggesting these factors made him eligible for bail. The court issued bail with conditions, requiring a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties.

