Bribery Scandal in Nanded: Gifts Distributed Amid Election Code

A person in Maharashtra's Nanded district allegedly distributed gifts amid the election code of conduct. The incident, which occurred on October 15, led to a police case under charges of election bribery and disobedience. The photograph of the event went viral on social media.

A mysterious incident of potential election code violation has been reported in Maharashtra's Nanded district. An unidentified person allegedly distributed gifts during the election code period, according to police officials.

The incident, which took place on October 15, has resulted in charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for bribery, disobedience to public servants, and other related offenses. The Kandhar police station is probing the matter further after a complaint from the taluka agricultural officer.

The incident caught public attention after a photograph went viral on social media, prompting officials to investigate. However, the involved vehicle was not found at the scene when election officials arrived. The results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

