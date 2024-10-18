Haryana's Bold Healthcare and Social Reforms Unveiled
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced Haryana government hospitals will offer free dialysis to chronic kidney patients. He also stated that states can make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for reservations. The government is empowering farmers, youth, and the poor, adhering to BJP's electoral promises.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that all government hospitals in Haryana will provide free dialysis to chronic kidney patients, fulfilling a primary election promise of the ruling BJP. This announcement was made during a press conference following the first meeting of Saini's newly formed cabinet.
The chief minister emphasized the government's commitment to social justice by implementing the Supreme Court's ruling, which allows states to create sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for reservation purposes. This move is expected to aid the upliftment of socially and educationally disadvantaged castes.
Saini also addressed the issue of stubble burning, assuring farmers of necessary support and subsidies while raising awareness of its environmental impact. The ongoing paddy procurement at minimum support price and the economic contributions to farmers were also major agenda items discussed during the cabinet meeting.
