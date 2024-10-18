Left Menu

Relief for AAP's Satyendar Jain: Delhi Court Grants Bail After 18-Month Incarceration

Delhi court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case citing 18-month incarceration and trial delays. Arrested by ED in 2022, Jain is granted bail on a personal bond. His family expressed relief. Case is linked to 2017 CBI FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:09 IST
A Delhi court has granted bail to AAP leader and ex-minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing the lengthy incarceration and delays in his trial as the primary reasons for the decision.

Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges related to laundering funds through four firms supposedly connected to him, has been detained since May 2022. Special Judge Vishal Gogne commented on the extended trial timeline and regarded Jain's release as justified.

The court mandated a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount for his release. With his family expressing relief, the case, originally initiated from a 2017 CBI FIR, continues under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

