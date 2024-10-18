Relief for AAP's Satyendar Jain: Delhi Court Grants Bail After 18-Month Incarceration

A Delhi court has granted bail to AAP leader and ex-minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing the lengthy incarceration and delays in his trial as the primary reasons for the decision.

Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges related to laundering funds through four firms supposedly connected to him, has been detained since May 2022. Special Judge Vishal Gogne commented on the extended trial timeline and regarded Jain's release as justified.

The court mandated a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount for his release. With his family expressing relief, the case, originally initiated from a 2017 CBI FIR, continues under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)