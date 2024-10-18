Debate Over Statehood Resolution Sparks Political Discontent in JK

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid openly criticized reports of a resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir government to only seek the restoration of statehood, omitting Article 370. Rashid sees this as a painful divergence from the National Conference's (NC) proclaimed agenda, labeling the move a strategic departure.

The controversy was sparked by a report from the 'Daily Excelsior' suggesting that the resolution had been approved by the cabinet, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah planned to hand it over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rashid accused Abdullah of playing into BJP's hands while neglecting core issues originally championed during electoral campaigns.

Rashid further alleged that there's collusion between NC and BJP, and urged the Centre to support JK on broader developmental fronts while questioning the absence of dialogue on Articles 370 and 35A. He called for the continuation of the 'Darbar Move' practice to uphold administrative unity between Jammu and Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)