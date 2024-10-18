Gujarat’s First Black Magic Arrest Under New Law

In a landmark case under the newly enacted Gujarat Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the Gujarat police have arrested a 29-year-old man.

Ashwin Makwana, who performed and shared a video of rituals inside a crematorium, was apprehended after the footage went viral.

This incident marks the first FIR under the law, highlighting the state's commitment to curbing superstitious practices and safeguarding societal values.

(With inputs from agencies.)