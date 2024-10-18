Gujarat’s First Black Magic Arrest Under New Law
Gujarat police have arrested Ashwin Makwana, marking the first case under the new Gujarat Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. Makwana shared a video of himself performing rituals, leading to charges under the recently enacted law.
In a landmark case under the newly enacted Gujarat Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the Gujarat police have arrested a 29-year-old man.
Ashwin Makwana, who performed and shared a video of rituals inside a crematorium, was apprehended after the footage went viral.
This incident marks the first FIR under the law, highlighting the state's commitment to curbing superstitious practices and safeguarding societal values.
