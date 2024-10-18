Revival of Jai Bhim and Farishtey Schemes Sparks Political Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, declared the resumption of crucial social schemes, Jai Bhim and Farishtey, accusing the BJP of obstruction during his imprisonment.

The Jai Bhim Yojana is designed to level the educational playing field for underprivileged students, providing financial aid to help them prepare for competitive exams without limits on beneficiaries.

The Farishtey scheme incentivizes rescuing road accident victims by covering hospital bills. Both initiatives, halted due to alleged political conspiracies, are set to operate again, focusing on education and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)