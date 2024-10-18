Left Menu

Revival of Jai Bhim and Farishtey Schemes Sparks Political Tensions

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of the Jai Bhim and Farishtey schemes, criticizing the BJP for stalling these initiatives during his imprisonment. The schemes aim to support education for underprivileged children and aid road accident victims. Kejriwal ensured no cap on beneficiaries and cleared pending payments.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, declared the resumption of crucial social schemes, Jai Bhim and Farishtey, accusing the BJP of obstruction during his imprisonment.

The Jai Bhim Yojana is designed to level the educational playing field for underprivileged students, providing financial aid to help them prepare for competitive exams without limits on beneficiaries.

The Farishtey scheme incentivizes rescuing road accident victims by covering hospital bills. Both initiatives, halted due to alleged political conspiracies, are set to operate again, focusing on education and health.

