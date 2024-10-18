Hunger Strike in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case

A hunger strike has been initiated by seven accused individuals in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, proclaiming their dissatisfaction over not being physically presented in the special NIA court during their trial. The accused, according to their lawyer, have taken this drastic step to protest against the alleged police obstruction.

These individuals, including Surendra Gadling, Sagar Gorakhe, and others, are currently imprisoned at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. The lawyer suggests that the police are intentionally preventing their court production. The case has its roots in a conclave held on December 31, 2017, in Pune.

The Elgar Parishad event led to violence at Koregaon Bhima the following day. Authorities, like Pune police, claim that the conclave was supported by Maoists, triggering a sweeping investigation now overseen by the National Investigation Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)