Doctors Hold Firm: West Bengal Medics Threaten Nationwide Strike for Justice

Doctors in West Bengal are prepared to initiate a statewide strike on October 22 if the state government fails to address their demands for justice concerning a deceased colleague. The medics, who are also in communication with their counterparts across the country, hinted at a potential nationwide strike on Tuesday.

Junior and senior doctors are giving the state government a deadline of October 21 to meet their demands, including a centralised referral system and improved workplace security. 'We expect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address our demands promptly,' stated Debasish Halder, a junior doctor leader.

The doctors have maintained their stance to ensure they are not working against public interest. 'If the government does not act by Monday, we will have no option but to strike on Tuesday,' Halder asserted. The medics continue to demand justice for the woman doctor allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College in August.

