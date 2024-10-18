Left Menu

Doctors Hold Firm: West Bengal Medics Threaten Nationwide Strike for Justice

Doctors in West Bengal are threatening a statewide strike on October 22 if their demands for justice over a deceased colleague are not met. Discussions with medics in other states may lead to a nationwide strike. The junior doctors urge the chief minister to meet their demands immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:18 IST
Doctors Hold Firm: West Bengal Medics Threaten Nationwide Strike for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors in West Bengal are prepared to initiate a statewide strike on October 22 if the state government fails to address their demands for justice concerning a deceased colleague. The medics, who are also in communication with their counterparts across the country, hinted at a potential nationwide strike on Tuesday.

Junior and senior doctors are giving the state government a deadline of October 21 to meet their demands, including a centralised referral system and improved workplace security. 'We expect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address our demands promptly,' stated Debasish Halder, a junior doctor leader.

The doctors have maintained their stance to ensure they are not working against public interest. 'If the government does not act by Monday, we will have no option but to strike on Tuesday,' Halder asserted. The medics continue to demand justice for the woman doctor allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024