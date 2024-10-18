Delhi Faces Backlog: 12 CAG Reports Untabled
The Delhi government's Principal Accounts office has urged Chief Minister Atishi to present 12 overdue CAG reports in the Assembly. These reports, dating back to 2022, cover diverse aspects such as state finances and public health. Pressure mounts as BJP threatens protests over the delay.
The Delhi government's Principal Accounts (PA) office has appealed to Chief Minister Atishi to expedite the tabling of 12 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly.
Officials revealed on Friday that these audit reports, received since June 2022, are yet to be discussed in the legislative assembly. The matter has been previously highlighted by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, urging the AAP government to address the delay.
The audit reports, encompassing state finances audits, air pollution prevention, and public health services, among others, require Delhi LG's nod before being laid in the Assembly. BJP's Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, announced a protest against the delay.
