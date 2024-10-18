Governor Accuses Linguistic Division in Tamil Nadu
Governor R N Ravi asserted attempts are being made to isolate Tamil Nadu through language divisions. He criticized the resistance to the three-language formula and opposed the anti-Hindi narrative. Ravi contended political forces are utilizing language for divisive agendas, cautioning against weakening national unity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Governor R N Ravi claimed efforts are underway to isolate Tamil Nadu from the rest of India on linguistic grounds, warning such endeavors will not succeed.
He asserted that Tamil Nadu was the sole state resisting the inclusion of multiple languages, unlike 27 other states adopting the three-language policy.
The Governor criticized the anti-Hindi narrative and alleged political motives behind it, stressing that divisive policies threaten the country's unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
