Governor Accuses Linguistic Division in Tamil Nadu

On Friday, Governor R N Ravi claimed efforts are underway to isolate Tamil Nadu from the rest of India on linguistic grounds, warning such endeavors will not succeed.

He asserted that Tamil Nadu was the sole state resisting the inclusion of multiple languages, unlike 27 other states adopting the three-language policy.

The Governor criticized the anti-Hindi narrative and alleged political motives behind it, stressing that divisive policies threaten the country's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)