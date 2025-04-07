Ganga Water Controversy: Politics Over Temple Purification

BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja sparked controversy by sprinkling Ganga water at a Ram temple in Alwar, Rajasthan, a day after Congress' Tikaram Jully attended a consecration there. Ahuja aimed to "purify" the temple, which displeased Congress leaders who viewed it as an attack on a Dalit leader.

Congress members, including Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, criticized Ahuja's action, labeling it as disrespectful and indicative of the BJP's approach to Dalits. Ahuja rebuffed the claims, asserting that his actions were directed at the Congress's stance on Lord Ram.

Jully countered that Ahuja's behavior exposed the BJP's deep-seated biases. He challenged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state unit president Madan Rathore to clarify their stance on purifying temples following visits by Dalits, demanding action against Ahuja's conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)