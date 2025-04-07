Left Menu

Ganga Water Controversy: Politics Over Temple Purification

BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja's act of sprinkling Ganga water to purify a temple in Rajasthan has sparked controversy. The move came after Congress' Tikaram Jully, a Dalit, attended a consecration ceremony there. Ahuja denies caste motives, while Congress criticizes it as an affront to Dalits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:50 IST
Ganga Water Controversy: Politics Over Temple Purification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja sparked controversy by sprinkling Ganga water at a Ram temple in Alwar, Rajasthan, a day after Congress' Tikaram Jully attended a consecration there. Ahuja aimed to "purify" the temple, which displeased Congress leaders who viewed it as an attack on a Dalit leader.

Congress members, including Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, criticized Ahuja's action, labeling it as disrespectful and indicative of the BJP's approach to Dalits. Ahuja rebuffed the claims, asserting that his actions were directed at the Congress's stance on Lord Ram.

Jully countered that Ahuja's behavior exposed the BJP's deep-seated biases. He challenged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state unit president Madan Rathore to clarify their stance on purifying temples following visits by Dalits, demanding action against Ahuja's conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025