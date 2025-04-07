Left Menu

Victor Ponta: A Nationalist Turn in Romanian Politics

Victor Ponta, a former Romanian PM turned ultranationalist, promises to halt Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea to protect Romanian farmers if elected president. He also pledges defense support for Moldova amid Russian threats. Ponta aims to increase defense spending and strengthen ties with Poland and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:23 IST
Victor Ponta: A Nationalist Turn in Romanian Politics

Victor Ponta, a former Romanian prime minister and current presidential candidate, has vowed to stop Ukrainian grain exports via Romania's Black Sea ports to protect local farmers if he wins the election.

Ponta, whose political stance has shifted to ultranationalism, pledges to defend neighboring Moldova against potential Russian aggression. The upcoming presidential re-run in Romania follows a December vote cancellation due to alleged Russian meddling, which Moscow denies.

While advocating for increased defense spending and strategic alliances with Poland and Turkey, Ponta also supports EU accession for Moldova and the Western Balkans, emphasizing a 'Romania first' policy within EU and NATO frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025