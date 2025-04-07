Victor Ponta: A Nationalist Turn in Romanian Politics
Victor Ponta, a former Romanian PM turned ultranationalist, promises to halt Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea to protect Romanian farmers if elected president. He also pledges defense support for Moldova amid Russian threats. Ponta aims to increase defense spending and strengthen ties with Poland and Turkey.
Victor Ponta, a former Romanian prime minister and current presidential candidate, has vowed to stop Ukrainian grain exports via Romania's Black Sea ports to protect local farmers if he wins the election.
Ponta, whose political stance has shifted to ultranationalism, pledges to defend neighboring Moldova against potential Russian aggression. The upcoming presidential re-run in Romania follows a December vote cancellation due to alleged Russian meddling, which Moscow denies.
While advocating for increased defense spending and strategic alliances with Poland and Turkey, Ponta also supports EU accession for Moldova and the Western Balkans, emphasizing a 'Romania first' policy within EU and NATO frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
