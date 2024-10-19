Tensions Soar as North Korea Accuses South of Drone Incursion
North Korea claims to have discovered a crashed South Korean military drone, heightening tensions. Although South Korea's government didn't confirm operating such drones, it refuses to engage in the North's ploy. Escalating rhetoric includes threats of retaliation if another drone is found violating North Korean airspace.
North Korea has announced the discovery of what it claims to be a downed South Korean military drone, according to a report from state media outlet KCNA on Saturday.
The outlet suggested that the drone is likely the same one responsible for scattering leaflets over the center of Pyongyang. However, no definitive conclusion has been reached. Meanwhile, South Korea's government remains silent on the issue, stating that any comment would only serve to engage with North Korea's alleged ploy.
With tensions between the two nations already heightened, North Korea has issued a strong warning. The DPRK considers any confirmed violation of its airspace by South Korean military means as a severe provocation that could warrant a declaration of war and prompt immediate retaliation. This latest development follows increased hostilities, including North Korean accusations of repeated drone incursions over its capital this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
