Tragic Court Return: Woman's Body Found Amid Murder Suspicions

The body of Suman Patel, a 35-year-old woman, was found near a dam after going missing while returning from a court in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh. Suspected of murder, her husband Rambabu Patel has been arrested. She was involved in a domestic violence case against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:31 IST
The body of Suman Patel, a 35-year-old woman, has been recovered by police near a dam in Aahar village, Banda district, Uttar Pradesh. Her disappearance had raised alarms after she went missing Friday evening while returning from a court in connection with a domestic violence case against her husband.

Police suspect foul play, as injury marks were found on Suman's body. Her husband, Rambabu Patel, has been arrested. Authorities are pursuing other accused individuals linked to this potentially tragic incidence of domestic violence.

Suman's father, Raja Bhaiya Patel, lodged a murder case against Rambabu Patel and others in the family after discovering her body. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

