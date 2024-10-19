Cybercrime Racket Busted: Police Arrest Two in Navi Mumbai
Two individuals running a cybercrime racket from a shop in Palghar district were arrested by the Navi Mumbai police. The racket came to light when a man was duped on a dating app. Several fake accounts and documents were recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Navi Mumbai police have apprehended two individuals involved in orchestrating a cybercrime racket from a shop in Palghar district. The arrest was announced Saturday, following detailed investigations.
The racket was uncovered when a man reported being scammed out of over Rs 10 lakh by a woman on a dating app who promised significant investment returns. Traces of the money led police to a shop near Vasai railway station in Palghar, informed senior inspector Deepali Patil.
Upon raiding the location, authorities found nine youngsters employed there, under the guidance of arrested suspects Yogesh Jain and Himanshu Jain. Police recovered numerous financial and identity documents, revealing the use of fake credentials to open multiple bank accounts for committing cybercrimes. The investigation continues as the duo remains in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
