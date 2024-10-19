Enforcement Directorate Raids Telugu Film Producer's Premises Amid Land Grab Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its investigation by raiding several locations linked to former YSRCP MP and Telugu film producer M V V Satyanarayana in a burgeoning money laundering probe related to land grabbing allegations in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources reveal that at least five sites in Visakhapatnam, including the former MP's premises and that of an auditor, were targeted by the federal agency. Officials reportedly seized various documents during these operations.

The case finds its roots in a Visakhapatnam police FIR from June, accusing Satyanarayana of illicitly acquiring land originally designated for a senior citizens and orphans' home, leading to accusations of criminal conspiracy and document fabrication.

(With inputs from agencies.)