United for Justice: Protest March in Kolkata

In a significant show of solidarity, people from diverse backgrounds participated in a nearly 20-km protest march on Saturday. The protest aimed to seek justice for a woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protest procession, comprising doctors and various civil society members, began from Sodepur in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It concluded at Esplanade in central Kolkata, where junior doctors have been conducting a fast-unto-death for the past two weeks.

The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor, whose tragic demise on August 9 shocked the community. In an appeal to the agitating doctors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised governmental attention to their demands and reforms in the state's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)