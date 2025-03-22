IPL Clash on Ram Navami: BCCI Yet to Decide on Kolkata Venue Shift

Kolkata faces a potential schedule shake-up for the IPL opener this year, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deliberates on relocating the April 6 match due to security concerns surrounding Ram Navami. Kolkata Police has requested relocation, but the BCCI has yet to decide.

In conversations with ANI, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla confirmed ongoing discussions with the Kolkata Police. The IPL management and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are striving to find a resolution. Shukla emphasized the growing enthusiasm for the tournament, anticipating that the 18th season will draw record viewership, similar to past years.

Kolkata Police's request stems from heavy security deployment for Ram Navami, potentially affecting crowd management. CAB President Snehasish Ganguly noted the lack of response regarding rescheduling or venue change. The prestigious Eden Gardens is set to open and close this season, hosting crucial matches for the first time in nearly a decade.

