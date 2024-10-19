Left Menu

G7 Defence Ministers Convene Amid Global Security Tensions

Defence ministers from the G7 nations commenced a meeting in Italy, discussing global security issues amid heightened tensions worldwide. The focus included conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. EU and NATO representatives joined, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:56 IST
The Group of Seven (G7) defence ministers convened in Italy on Saturday, amid growing concerns about global security. Italy, host of the meeting, has warned of increasing instability due to diverging international viewpoints.

This event marks the G7's first meeting focused on defence, arriving shortly after heightened Middle Eastern conflicts and ongoing tensions in Ukraine and Taiwan. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto highlighted the pressing global security challenges in his address.

With inputs from EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell, the gathering focused on the Middle East, urging for a ceasefire and respect for U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon. Participants also discussed strategies in Ukraine as international tensions continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

