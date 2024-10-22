Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: South Korea's Strategic Shift Amid Russia-North Korea Allegations

South Korea has hinted at the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to alleged North Korean troop deployment to Russia. This move aims to deter Russian support for North Korean military advancements. South Korea plans phased responses to evolving North Korea-Russia military ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea issued a stern warning on Tuesday, potentially signaling a shift in its policy by considering the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This development follows allegations that North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia, a move both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied.

In an emergency National Security Council meeting, South Korean officials labeled the alleged deployment as a 'grave security threat' to the region and the wider international community. Accusations were made against North Korea for sending youths into unjustifiable conflict as Russian mercenaries.

Tentative countermeasures are in discussion, with options spanning diplomatic, economic, and military avenues. South Korea may contemplate sending both defensive and offensive weaponry to Ukraine, responding to any further military cooperation between its northern neighbor and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

